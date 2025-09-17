After a disappointing outing in UCL 2024-25, Real Madrid kicked off their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaign with a narrow win over Marseille at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid’s big signing this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold, suffered an injury and was replaced by Dani Carvajal on his UCL debut for Los Blancos. Timothy Weah did the unthinkable and handed visitors the early lead in the 22nd minute. But Madrid soon equalised in the 28th minute after Kylian Mbappe scored from a spot kick after Rodrygo got taken down in the box by Kondogbia. Madrid were down to 10 men after Carvajal picked up a red card in the 72nd minute. Madrid earned yet another penalty after a Marseille defender handled the ball inside the box, which saw Mbappe step up again and score a brace to help his club take the lead. Mbappe also became the second-fastest player to reach 50 goals with Real Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo. Marseille failed to equalise as Madrid won their 200th UCL match in history, and manager Xabi Alonso won his first Madrid game in the UEFA Champions League. Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler Score As Los Blancos Register Fourth Consecutive Victory.

