Second in the Premier League points table, Arsenal took on Port Vale in their third round Carabao Cup 2025-26 match, which ended in the Gunners notching up a comfortable victory at Vale Park. Eberechi Eze handed Arsenal the early lead, scoring a goal as early as the 8th minute, which was also his first goal for the EPL giant. Arsenal’s one-goal advantage helped the visitors take control of the EFL Cup match, where the home side tried their best to level the scoring. Leandro Trossard came to the party quite late and managed to find the back of the net in the 86th minute, doubling Arsenal’s lead, which remained until the end of play, thus helping the Mikel Arteta-managed club reach the Round of 16. Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Phil Foden and Savinho Score As Cityzens Move into Fourth Round of EFL Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arsenal Moves Into Round of 16

Into the hat for the Fourth Round 🎩 pic.twitter.com/QmxFyUKpdA — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 24, 2025

Watch Video Goal Highlights

Through to the next round 👊 Catch the highlights from our 2-0 win over Port Vale 📺 pic.twitter.com/76K4ENQZAu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 24, 2025

