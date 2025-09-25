Currently undergoing a tough time in the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester City visited Huddersfield in their Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round contest, where the Pep Guardiola-managed side notched up an easy win at John Smith’s Stadium. Phil Foden opened the scoring for Man City, finding the back of the net in the 18th minute, which handed the visitors a cushion as host Huddersfield tried hard to level the score. Brazilian Savinho, playing his first EFL match this season, managed to double the advantage, scoring his first and the club’s second goal in the 74th minute, almost closing the door on Huddersfield's chances of a comeback in the contest. With this win, the Cityzens booked a place in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 round of 16. Lincoln City 1-2 Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Tyrique George, Facundo Buonanotte Score as Blues Avoid Upset to Enter EFL Cup Fourth Round (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester City Reach Fourth Round

Into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup ✨ 🔵 0-2 🖤 @OKX pic.twitter.com/98mRIiOCKy — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 24, 2025

Match Video Highlights

