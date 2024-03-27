Indian Football Team's chances of qualification to the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2024 qualifiers took a massive dent after India returned with empty hands after facing Afghanistan at home, who defeated the home team by a margin of 2-1. Fans were visibly frustrated and disappointed and as a mark of protest they celebrated with the Viking clap alongside the Afghanistan footballers. 'Stimac Out' Fans Outrage Against Indian Football Team Coach After Defeat Against Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (Watch Video).

Indian Football Team Fans At Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati Do Viking Claps With Afghanistan Players

One of the most Embarrassing moment in Indian football history. #indianfootball #indiavsafghanistan pic.twitter.com/afnQ3XDeTy — Drog BABA (@TheDrogBABA) March 26, 2024

