Indian Football Team suffered a heart-breaking loss against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, which have seriously dented their chances to qualify for the next round. Afghanistan beat them 2-1 at home, which is disappointing for the fans as the coach Igor Stimac promised the performance will be better in the FIFA World Cup 2024 Qualifiers. A group of outraged fans also went near the team bus and gave chants of 'Stimac Out' as Igor Stimac and the Indian Football Team players were about to board the team. The video went viral in no time. We Were Dominant Throughout, Should’ve Won First Leg Too, Says Afghanistan Football Coach Ashley Westwood.

Fans Outrage Against Indian Football Team Coach

The message is loud and clear from the fans#INDAFG @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/cifmnSdYnG — Aashin Prasad (@aashin23) March 26, 2024

