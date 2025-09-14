Los Angeles FC bagged a superb 2-4 win against San Jose Earthquakes in an away Major League Soccer 2025 match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Star player Son Heung-min broke the deadlock in the very first minute of the San Jose vs LAFC MLS 2025 match. This was followed by a hat-trick from Denis Bouanga, with goals in the 9th, 12th, and 87th minutes of the match. Preston Judd netted one for the San Jose Earthquakes in the 18th minute, while the other one was an own goal in the 90th minute from Sergi Palencia. With the hat-trick, the 30-year-old Denis Bouanga is now the joint all-time top scorer for LAFC, alongside Carlos Vela, both having 93 goals. Charlotte 3-0 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Idan Toklomati Scores Hat-Trick As Lionel Messi and Co Suffer Thumping Loss.

LAFC Bags Away Win 2-4

3 points on the road ✔️ pic.twitter.com/fBhINHHx5c — LAFC (@LAFC) September 14, 2025

San Jose vs LAFC MLS 2025 Full Highlights

