Club football returned after a break due to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers as Charlotte hosted Inter Miami in a Major League Soccer 2025 match at Bank of America Stadium. Both teams tried their best to find a breakthrough, but it was Idan Toklomati, who drew first blood for Charlotte, and scored the opening goal in the 34th minute. Toklomati doubled the scoreline for the hosts, finding his second goal moments after the second half began in the 47th minute. Inter Miami were down to 10 men after Tomas Aviles got a red card in the 79th, after which Toklomati managed to hit a hat-trick, hitting his third goal of the contest, handing his side a 3-0 lead in the 84th minute. Lionel Messi and Co failed to recover and suffered a thumping loss, pushing them down to seventh in the MLS 2025 standings. On Which Channel MLS 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Major League Soccer Live Streaming Online?.

Inter Miami Suffers Thumping Loss

