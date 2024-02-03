Shillong Lajong will be clashing with Inter Kashi in the important I-League 2023-24 clash on Saturday, February 3. Shillong Lajong vs Inter Kashi I-League 2023-24 match will be played at the SSA Stadium in Shillong. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Shillong Lajong vs Inter Kashi match in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Shillong Lajong vs Inter Kashi match on the FanCode app and website. The Indian Football Official YouTube channel will not telecast the match live. ISL 2023–24: Roy Krishna’s Brace Helps Odisha FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Shillong Lajong vs Inter Kashi, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

