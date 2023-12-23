Shillong Lajong is all geared up and ready to go up against Gokulam Kerala on Saturday, December 23. Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds) in Shillong. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari FC in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari FC match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Richardson Kwaku Denzell’s Hat-Trick Completes Miraculous Comeback for Rajasthan United FC To Win Over TRAU FC.

Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)