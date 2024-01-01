In their final game of the year 2023, Tottenham Hotspur went on to defeat Bournemouth with a scoreline of 3-1. An early goal was scored by the midfielder Pape Matar Sarr in the ninth minute of the game to break the deadlock and put Spurs in front. Later in the second half Spurs went on to take a three-goal lead as Son Heung-min and Richarlison scored a goal each in the final quarter of the game. Spurs were unable to maintain a clean sheet as Alex Scott scored a goal from Bournemouth in the 84th minute of the game. Fulham 2–1 Arsenal, Premier League 2023–24: Gunners Miss Chance To Move to Top Spot.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)