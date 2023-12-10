Following their previous defeat against Aizawl FC, TRAU FC is set to face Inter Kashi on Sunday, December 10. TRAU FC vs Inter Kashi I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). TRAU FC vs Inter Kashi in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the TRAU FC vs Inter Kashi match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. East Bengal 0–0 Punjab FC, ISL 2023–24: Red and Golds Share Points Against Shers in Goalless Draw at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

