England players broke out into emphatic celebrations after winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 title. And they ended up gate-crashing head coach Sarina Wiegman’s press conference as they walked into the room, danced and sang the 'Football’s Coming Home' song. Wiegman was surprised but she could not complain, especially after such a thrilling performance from her team.

Watch Video Here:

England players interrupted head coach Sarina Wiegman's press conference with 'Football's Coming Home' 🤣 (via @SkySportsWSL) pic.twitter.com/tfkml5bZAx — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 31, 2022

