Javi Hernandez scored for Odisha FC as they beat SC East Bengal 2-1 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Monday, February 7. With this result, SC East Bengal have faced their second defeat in three games. You can check video highlights of the game here.

See Score:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)