Seagull Revives As Player Gives On-Field CPR After Goalkeeper Accidentally Hits Bird With Ball During Amateur League Match in Istanbul (Watch Viral Video)
During an Istanbul Amateur League match, a clearance from the goalkeeper accidentally struck a seagull, who eventually regained consciousness after receiving CPR from a player.
An amateur football match in Istanbul took an extraordinary turn on Sunday, when a player successfully revived a seagull using CPR. During an Istanbul Amateur League match, a clearance from the goalkeeper accidentally struck the low-flying bird, sending it plummeting to the turf. A player rushed to the bird’s aid immediately. Despite having no formal medical training, the football player performed CPR. Eventually, the seagull regained consciousness and was carried to the sidelines for further treatment by medical staff. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Najma vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.
Player Saves Bird's Life
🇹🇷 In Turkey, during an amateur league match in Istanbul, a goalkeeper accidentally hit a seagull with the ball.
A player from one of the teams managed to perform CPR on the bird and saved its life. pic.twitter.com/USKsUMz2YR
— Russian Market (@runews) February 23, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).