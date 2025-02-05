India national cricket team ace speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, February 5. The 35-year-old cricketer was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The senior cricketer has made his debut in all three formats for his country. In 21 Tests, Kumar has picked up 63 wickets. The right-arm pacer has 141 wickets in 121 ODIs and 90 scalps in 87 T20I matches till now. Known for his lethal swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has troubled some of the greatest batters across the world. IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Take A Look At Likely RCB Captains for Indian Premier League Season 18.

