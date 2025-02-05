India national cricket team ace speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, February 5. The 35-year-old cricketer was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The senior cricketer has made his debut in all three formats for his country. In 21 Tests, Kumar has picked up 63 wickets. The right-arm pacer has 141 wickets in 121 ODIs and 90 scalps in 87 T20I matches till now. Known for his lethal swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has troubled some of the greatest batters across the world. IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Take A Look At Likely RCB Captains for Indian Premier League Season 18.

Happy Birthday Bhuvneshwar Kumar

"Happy Birthday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar! May your swing stay unplayable, your Yorkers hit the mark, and your age reverse-swing forever! #HappyBirthdayBhuvi"@BhuviOfficial#HappyBirthdaypic.twitter.com/MTSDwhjxet — Manish Kumar (@ManishSaysThat) February 4, 2025

Happy Birthday Bhuvi

Happy Birthday Bhuvi. From the very first ball he bowled in ODIs, when he got Hafeez out with a beautiful inswinger, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a revelation. he has evolved from a promising new ball bowler into one of the best in the game, adding countless tricks to his arsenal… pic.twitter.com/0kBVDyfQ2v — Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) February 4, 2025

Best Swing Bowler of All Time

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the best swing bowler of all time!#BhuvneshwarKumar#Bhuvipic.twitter.com/iD3dvowFsb — Abdullah Neaz (@cric___guy) February 4, 2025

Happy Birthday Goat

Something no one expected Bhuvneshwar Kumar 50 while chasing Happy Birthday GOAT🎈🔥 pic.twitter.com/AnA44VKJIC — Revengeseeker07 (@revengeseeker07) February 5, 2024

Happy Birthday 'Swing King'

Happy Birthday Champion

Fan's Birthday Wish for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

