One of the best pacers of this generation, England's Stuart Broad, celebrates his 39th birthday today (June 24). Broad is considered the second-best Test pacer behind teammate James Anderson, finishing with 604 scalps in the format, and overall took 847 wickets in 344 internationals for England, which include two hat-tricks, and has also won a T20 World Cup winner medal in 2010. Since bidding cricket adieu, Broad has seamlessly shifted to being a commentator and creating content on YouTube. Fans took to the social media platform X and wished the cricketer-turned-commentator a happy birthday on his special occasion. Stuart Broad Compares Jasprit Bumrah’s Balanced Bowling Delivery Stride to Glenn McGrath (Watch Video).

HBD Stuart Broad

Happy Birthday

Fun Fact about Stuart Broad's Birth

Today in 1986: Stuart Christopher John Broad fast bowler of England was born. Broad was born 12 weeks prematurely and his life was saved by a doctor named John, which is why he is using the doctor's name (John) as his middle name.@mohanstatsman #OnThisDay — Dilip Singh (@Statsdilip) June 24, 2025

Happy Birthday to the One and Only Stuart Broad

🎂 Happy Birthday to the one and only Stuart Broad, the man who signed off in style 💥 Final act with the bat - Launched a SIX into the stands 🔥 Final act with the ball - Knocked over the batter, walked off with a WICKET 🎯 Only cricketer in history to do both in his farewell… https://t.co/YcbkEYbmir pic.twitter.com/wwCJu1qNw5 — Cric Uneeb (@Cric_Uneeb) June 23, 2025

Happy Birthday, Stuart Broad

Okay… no non-English fast bowler has more Test wickets than this man. Happy birthday, Stuart Broad. pic.twitter.com/wLk7uPSVo4 — House_of_Cricket (@Houseof_Cricket) June 23, 2025

