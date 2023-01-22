India couldn't utilise the home advantage in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, as they crash out of the crossover match against New Zealand after getting beaten in a long and dramatic penalty shootout. Despite the two goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak trying their best to keep India in the game, they couldn't keep their hold on their nerves. Disappointed fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on the heartbreaking result. Some even compared New Zealand as a bogey team for India in every sport. India Out of Hockey World Cup 2023, Following Defeat to New Zealand on Penalties in Crossover Match.

Sloppy Hockey

Shadow of Bronze Medalist Team

Nervous India

First in Cricket, Now in Hockey

New Zealand and World Cup

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)