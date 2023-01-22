India couldn't utilise the home advantage in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, as they crash out of the crossover match against New Zealand after getting beaten in a long and dramatic penalty shootout. Despite the two goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak trying their best to keep India in the game, they couldn't keep their hold on their nerves. Disappointed fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on the heartbreaking result. Some even compared New Zealand as a bogey team for India in every sport. India Out of Hockey World Cup 2023, Following Defeat to New Zealand on Penalties in Crossover Match.

Sloppy Hockey

Extremely sloppy hockey from India in the last quarter. There has been clear panic among Indian players which has led to frantic passing and constant loss of possession. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) January 22, 2023

Shadow of Bronze Medalist Team

The fact is we were a shadow of the team that we were at the Tokyo Olympics 💔 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 22, 2023

Nervous India

India were highly nervous. Even a win today win today would have seen a heavy loss in the next round. Anyways always love our hockey team. ❤️ — kushanu (@Babban_dhillo) January 22, 2023

First in Cricket, Now in Hockey

New Zealand once again became nightmare for us. First in Cricket and now in Hockey World Cup.💔 Team India out of Hockey World Cup 2023. — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) January 22, 2023

New Zealand and World Cup

Once again, India loses to New Zealand in a World Cup, whether cricket or hockey.#HockeyWorldCup2023 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)