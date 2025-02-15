The start of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign for the India men's national Hockey team didn't happen on good terms as they suffered a 1-3 defeat against Spain in the opening encounter at Bhubaneswar. India defeated Spain to win the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics but the Spaniards turned it around this time. India had a good start to the game as they were the first ones to take lead through a solid goal from Sukhjeet Singh. Although Borja Lacalle scored and the game went to the half-time at stalemate. Post the break, India could never enter the game and Spain expanded their domination scoring two more goals through Ignacio Cobos and Bruno Avila and secured a solid victory. India Women's National Hockey Team Defeats England 3-2 in FIH Pro League 2024-25 Encounter; Navneet Kaur's Last-Minute Winner Helps Salima Tete and Co Start Campaign With Solid Victory.

India Men's National Hockey Team Loses 1-3 Against Spain in FIH Pro League 2024-25

Another goal for Spain. This time it is Bruno Avila who scores from the penalty corner. Spain now have a 2 goal lead with just 5 minutes to go in the game. India 🇮🇳 1 : 3 🇪🇸 Spain#FIHProLeague #Match1 #IndvESP #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #hockey — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 15, 2025

