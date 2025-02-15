India Women's National Hockey team start their FIH Pro League 2024-25 with a solid 3-2 victory over England in the opening encounter of the India leg. India secured an early lead as Vaishnavi Phalke converted a penalty corner in their favour. England equalised in the first quarter only through the goal of Darcy Bourne. The first half ended at a stalemate of 1-1 and a promising second half to come. In the second half, Deepika converted from penalty corner giving India the lead. It was after this England turned the momentum against India and started to build pressure. In the final minutes of the last quarter, Fiona Crackles equalised. As the game was moving towards a draw, Navneet Kaur scored and powered India to a thrilling victory. Women’s Hockey India League 2024–25: Odisha Warriors Crowned Champions Following 2–1 Win Over JSW Soorma Hockey Club.

India Women's National Hockey Team Defeats England 3-2 in FIH Pro League 2024-25

FULL-TIME: Our girls have done it! Navneet scores the winner in 59th minute to earn this win for Team India against England. An epic thriller in Bhubaneswar. India 🇮🇳 3 : 2 🇬🇧 England #INDvsENG #Match1 #fihproleague #IndiaLeg #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 15, 2025

