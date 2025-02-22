A solid comeback from India Women's National Hockey team a day after losing 4-0 Germany as this time they secured a gritty 1-0 win over them in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 encounter. Unlike the previous game, India were proactive from the first half and took the lead when Deepika Sehrawat converted a penalty corner. The first half was balanced from India where they maintained both offensive and defensive performance. They were solid in the defence in the second half and were able to restrict a rather tired Germany in the Indian conditions. Under Harendra Singh, the Indian girls have shown they can comeback from losses. India Women's National Hockey Team Loses 0-4 Against Germany in FIH Pro League 2024-25 Encounter; Sophia Schwabe Scores Brace.

India Women's Hockey Team Defeats Germany 1-0 in FIH Pro League 2024-25

An impressive victory by our girls against Germany. An astute defensive performance backed by a smashing Penalty Corner Goal from our Star Forward Deepika gives India a 1-0 victory.#FIHProLeague #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame . . .@CMO_Odisha @Sports_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI… pic.twitter.com/Tzgc0QAvaE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)