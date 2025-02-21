India Women's Hockey team suffer their third consecutive defeat in the FIH Pro League as Germany secure a dominating 4-0 victory over them at India's own backyard. India started their campaign with a solid win against England but since then they have two direct losses and one shootout loss. Germany took the lead in the first quarter and entered the half time with a two goal lead. In the final quarter, they doubled up on the tired Indians and extended their lead. Sophia Schwabe scored a brace. Amelie Wortmann and Felicia Webermann were the other two scorers. India play Germany again on February 22. India Women Handed 0–1 Defeat by Spain in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25.

India Women's National Hockey Team Loses 0-4 Against Germany

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)