Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in match 44 of IPL 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and has a start time of 07:30 pm IST on September 30, 2021 (Thursday). The clash will be telecasted on Star Sports channels with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

Hello & welcome from Sharjah for Match 44 of the #VIVOIPL 👋 Kane Williamson's @SunRisers square off against the @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL in what promises to be a cracking contest. 👌 👌 #SRHvCSK Which team are you rooting for tonight❓ 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2JjB8wjnnp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2021

