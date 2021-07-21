Howrah Bridge in Kolkata bathed itself in the colours of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. SAI shares video:
Check out the radiant Howrah Bridge (Rabindra Setu), world's busiest cantilever bridge in Kolkata immersed in the colors of #Olympics to support our #Tokyo2020 bound Contingent. #Cheer4India@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @shripadynaik @shipmin_india @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cZ1y1zeKOB
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 21, 2021
