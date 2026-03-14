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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially launched their primary kit for the IPL 2026 season, blending modern aesthetics with touch nostalgia. The unveiling, released via a cinematic social media video on Saturday, features players like Ramandeep Singh and Manish Pandey showcasing their legacy. The announcement video also features Rajat Bedi in a cameo, who made a comeback in Bollywood with the SRK-produced 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ show last year. The 2026 kit retains the iconic Purple and Gold palette but introduces a line-based pattern on the kit, which is dedicated to the undying spirit of KKR fans. The prices for KKR's new IPL 2026 jersey are INR 799, INR 1899, and INR 2099. Blessing Muzarabani Joins KKR for IPL 2026 As Mustafizur Rahman's Replacement, Withdraws from PSL.

KKR's New Jersey For IPL 2026

More than just a jersey. These are our #LinesOfLegacy 💜 pic.twitter.com/TsixHWnjtX — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 14, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (KKRiders). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).