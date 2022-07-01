England have won the toss and skipper Ben Stokes has decided that the team will be bowling first in the 5th Test against India. James Anderson and Sam Billings make it into the English team. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara will open the batting for the visitors.

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

England have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 5th Test. Live - https://t.co/xOyMtKJzWm #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HtE6IhjcHq — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022

