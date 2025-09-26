So far, all IND vs PAK matches in the Asia Cup 2025 have seen one-way traffic with India prevailing over Pakistan on both occasions. A narrow 11-run victory over Bangladesh saw Pakistan book a place in the Asia Cup 2025 Final, and set up a third encounter with arch-rivals India, which witnessed a fan tell pacer Haris Rauf to avenge their earlier defeats. During his interaction with fans in Dubai post PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, Rauf was urged by a die-hard Pakistan fan not to leave India unscathed on the cricketing field, and most importantly, come out victorious on Sunday (September 28). Fans can check out the viral fan video with Haris Rauf below. India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Final For First Time! Men in Blue to Face Arch-Rivals in Summit Clash of 2025 Edition After Green Shirts Beat Bangladesh in Super 4.

Fan's Plea To Haris Rauf Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

A fan's clear message to Haris Rauf for India vs Pakistan final match of the Asia Cup. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/L24Dp1xsql — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) September 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)