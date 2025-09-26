Pakistan managed to secure a narrow 11-run victory against Bangladesh and with it they made their place in the final of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan will now face India in the Asia Cup 2025 final. This is the first time the two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face-off in the Asia Cup final. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. They started strong as they kept Pakistan under pressure in the first half of the innings. In the later stages, a few dropped catches caused them to lose the momentum and Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Shah Afridi powered Pakistan to a competitive 135/8. Chasing it, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular interval and in the end, they were restricted to 124/9. Shaheen Shah Afridi scalped three wickets, Saim Ayub took two wickets. Comedy Of Errors! Pakistan Fielders Miss Easy Chance of Run Out Despite Both Batters At the Same End During PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in their last Super 4s game to set up Asia Cup title clash with India — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2025

