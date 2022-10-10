Team India's T20 squad is in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Ahead of the tournament, India will play practice matches. While ICC has scheduled two warm-up matches for team India, the Rohit Sharma-led side will also feature in a practice match against Western Australia XI. the IND vs WA XI practice match will take place at the W.A.C.A Stadium and will start from 11 am IST onwards on October 10. There will be no live TV telecast of the match available. There will be no official live streaming online of the match either not even on WACA's YouTube channel.

Hello and welcome to the WACA for our practice match against Western Australia. Match to start at 1.30 PM local 11 AM IST. pic.twitter.com/4jaid7B5Nt — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2022

IND vs WA XI

A very naked looking WACA sans the Inverarity & Prindiville Stands. Plenty of Indian support in for the WA XI vs Indian XI. Rohit-Rohit-Rohit chant goes up as Sharma comes out to open the batting. India batting first. pic.twitter.com/r3Suc2HaSh — Ben Cameron (@BenCameron23) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)