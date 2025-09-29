Week 5 resumes from today in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 after a day's break, with as many as two matches. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see UP Yoddhas take on Gujarat Giants in the first match at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, league leaders Dabang Delhi will lock horns against defending champions Haryana Steelers, where the kabaddi match will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Both the PKL 2025 matches on September 29 will be played at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar Shares Honest Take on Balancing Raider and Leadership Duties, Says ‘I Don’t Let Raider in Me Affect My Captaincy’.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

Arjun Deshwal powers Tamil Thalaivas past Panthers! 🤩💪🏻 NEXT ON Pro Kabaddi 👉🏻 UP Yoddhas 🆚 Gujarat Giants | MON, 29th SEP, 7.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/Gw5fi9dDnV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2025

