Ahead of Women's Premier League season 4, captains of all five franchises assembled for a customary photoshoot with the WPL 2026 trophy with Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link as a backdrop. The IPL 2026 could be seen in Mumbai Indians' Harmanpreet Kaur, whose franchise are the defending champions, while other skippers are trying to get hold of the title. Other captains include Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Jemimah Rodrigues. The Sealink is illuminated with the WPL logo and trophy. The WPL 2026 gets underway from January 9, with the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on each other in the tournament opener. WPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Women’s Premier League Ahead of 2026 Edition.

WPL 2026 Captain's Photoshoot in Mumbai

