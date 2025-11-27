The highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction will take place today (November 27), where all five franchises will look to build their squad for the next cycle. The WPL 2026 Auction will be held in New Delhi and commence at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights for the event and will live telecast the WPL 2026 Mega Auction on Star Sports TV channels. JioHotstar holds the digital rights for WPL 2026 and will provide a live viewing option of the WPL 2026 Mega Auction on the JioHotstar app and website, but might require a subscription. WPL 2026 Auction: Jess Jonassen Pulls Out of Women’s Premier League Auction Due to Injury, Other Left-Arm Spinners in Sharp Focus.

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming Details

