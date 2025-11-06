Women's Premier League franchise Gujarat Giants have officially announced their retentions ahead of the WPL 2026 auctions. GG-W have declared that they will be retaining only two players ahead of the auction for the fourth season of Women's Premier League. Australia women's national cricket team legends Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney are the only two players GG-W retained. Each franchise has a purse of 15 crores INR in total ahead of the auctions, from where the amount is deducted as per retention values. Following the retention of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, the Gujarat Giants have 9 crores in purse for the WPL 2026 auctions. UPW-W Retention List for WPL 2026: Here's the Players UP Warriorz Women Have Retained Ahead of Mega Auction.

Gujarat Giants Retentions

Official Announcement 📣 We’re thrilled to announce the retention of our Aussie power duo, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney for the upcoming #WPL cycle! 🧡💪 Two Giants who define consistency, class, and champion mindset. ✨#GujaratGiants #BringItOn #Adani #WPL2026 pic.twitter.com/TEyPw1qvea — Gujarat Giants (@Giant_Cricket) November 6, 2025

