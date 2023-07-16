Indian athlete Krishan Kumar bagged a silver medal in the category of 800m at Asian Athletics Championships 2023. He achieved the feat in an amazing way as he clocked a personal best timing of 1.45.88.

Krishan Kumar Clinches Silver Medal in 800m

News Flash: Krishan Kumar wins Silver medal in 800m at Asian Athletics Championships. ➡️ Krishan did it in style by clocking his Personal Best timing of 1:45.88. ➡️ Its 17th medal for India. @afiindia #AsianAthletics2023 pic.twitter.com/6f69L2unQC — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 16, 2023

