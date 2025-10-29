Telegu Titans have made it to the Pro Kabaddi League play-offs for the first time in nine years after they defeated commanding 46-39 win over Patna Pirates in the PKL 2025. The Titans will face season 10 champions Puneri Paltan for a place in the finals. After the qualification was assured, Telegu Titans coach Krishan Kumar Hooda broke down in tears. Reflecting on the team’s crucial win, Hooda said, “It was a do-or-die game for us, and the message for the team always was to play in that manner. I had said at the start of the season that we won’t disappoint our audience this year. " Telugu Titans captain Vijay Malik also echoed the sentiments of Hooda, who got emotional. Fans loved their commitment for the cause and made the video viral on social media. PKL 2025: Bharat Hooda Powers Telugu Titans Past Patna Pirates To Set Up Qualifier 2 Clash With Puneri Paltan.

Telegu Titans Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda Reflects On His Team's Victory

बहुत बहुत बधाई, कोच साहब! ❤ You know it’s special for #TeluguTitans when even one of the toughest in the sport gets emotional! 💛 Next on #ProKabaddi 👉 Qualifier 2 | Puneri Paltan 🆚 Telugu Titans | Wed, 29th Oct, 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/oTYHLxz3vU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 28, 2025

Telegu Titans Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda Breaks Down In Tears

Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda emotional after Telugu Titans reaching Semi-finals 😭💛 Chala Own Cheskunnadu #TeluguTitans Team ni 💛💛 He's the one the main reason for TT beast Performance 🙌🏻💛 pic.twitter.com/4eGxpFv37i — Prasad Reddy ™ 🗡️ (@PrasadReddyAA) October 28, 2025

