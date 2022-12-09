In the latest statement, BCCI (Amidst Injuries to Key Players) have announced that left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been added to the Indian squad which will take part in the final match of the Bangladesh ODI series. Indian lost three key players Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen due to various injuries. Hence BCCI decided to reinforce the squad. The final match of the series however is a dead rubber as Bangladesh have already got a 2-0 lead. The Men in Blue will now hope to win the final ODI at Zahur Ahamed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, on December 10th. Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen Ruled Out of 3rd ODI Against Bangladesh; Confirms Rahul Dravid.

Kuldeep Yadav Added In Indian Squad

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Kuldeep Yadav added to #TeamIndia squad for the final ODI against Bangladesh. #BANvIND Other Updates & More Details 🔽https://t.co/8gl4hcWqt7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2022

