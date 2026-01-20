Rae Bareli, January 20: Ahead of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to his constituency, the streets of Rae Bareli have been adorned with striking posters featuring him alongside Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. The duo is depicted in Indian cricket team jerseys, branded as the "captains" of the INDIA bloc for the upcoming 2027 and 2029 elections. The viral imagery surfaced Tuesday as Gandhi arrived to lead the "MGNREGA Bachao" agitation against the recent scrapping of the rural employment act. Beyond the political symbolism, the cricket theme aligns with Gandhi's schedule; he is set to inaugurate the Rae Bareli Premier League T20 tournament today at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Local supporters say the posters represent a unified front against the ruling BJP, signaling a long-term strategic partnership between the Congress and the SP. ‘Vote Chori Is an Anti-National Act’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses ECI of ‘Gaslighting’ Voters, Alleges ‘Vote Theft’ as Maharashtra Civic Poll Counting Begins.

‘Captains’ of the INDIA Alliance

VIDEO | Ahead of Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Rae Bareli, posters have appeared across the city depicting him and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Indian cricket team jerseys, positioning them as "captains" of the INDIA… pic.twitter.com/xscjDEB2TP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2026

