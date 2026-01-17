In a rain-interrupted encounter at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, India U19 secured a thrilling 18-run victory (DLS method) over Bangladesh U19 to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2026 ICC U19 World Cup. After being invited to bat first, India posted a competitive total of 238 all out in 48.4 overs, anchored by resilient half-centuries from Abhigyan Kundu (80) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (72), even as Bangladesh’s Al Fahad impressed with a five-wicket haul. Frequent rain delays eventually saw the target revised to 165 from 29 overs; however, Bangladesh’s chase faltered under pressure as they collapsed from 106/2 to 146 all out. The standout performer with the ball was Vihaan Malhotra, whose four-wicket burst dismantled the middle order, while a spectacular catch by Malhotra himself in the final over sealed the win and underscored India's clinical all-round performance. India Under-19 Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reaches Maiden WC Fifty, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2026 Match.

India Defeat Bangladesh by 18 Runs in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026

