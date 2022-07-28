Sebastian Vettel has announced that he is going to retire from formula one racing after the end of 2022 season. The racer has won the global F1 title for four times. Another legendary racer Lewis Hamilton took to Twitter and wished good fortune to the soon-to-be-retired racer. Hamilton admitted that he feels honoured to compete against Vettel and to call the latter a friend.

Check the tweet:

Seb, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man. pic.twitter.com/eHVmOpov2m — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)