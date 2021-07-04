Red Bull's Max Verstappen on Sunday, won the Austrian Grand Prix. Valterri Bottas of Mercedes and Lando Norris of McLaren finished second and third, respectively. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secured a fourth-place finish.

Check Formula One's tweet:

MAX VERSTAPPEN WIIINS! Win number FIVE of 2021, this time in front of the Orange Army! Bottas comes home in second, with Norris completing the podium#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/735D4rMW88 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 4, 2021

