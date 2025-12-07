With the current F1 Drivers Championship wide open for all three — Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri— the Abu Dhabi GP 2025 will provide a fitting finale to a thrilling Formula One season on December 7. The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit, with the Formula 1 race starting at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Defending champion Max Verstappen will start from the pole position. Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a TV partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 race on its app and website, which will require a season pass. F1 2026: Isack Hadjar to Partner Max Verstappen As Red Bull Confirms Lineup for Next Formula One Season

Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming

You don't want to miss the start of this one 🤩

