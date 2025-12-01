Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan brought her signature charm to the Qatar Grand Prix 2025, leaving fans mesmerised. Dressed in a chic white ensemble and a slate-blue blazer, Kareena soaked in the electrifying Formula 1 atmosphere from the pit lane to the paddock. Sharing glimpses on Instagram, she wrote, “Qatar F1 - 2025,” while one playful polaroid read, “Not music but the sound of.” She also revealed that she kept her F1 wristband “for Tim,” a sweet nod to her son Taimur Ali Khan. Fans went into a frenzy after Kareena was seen posing with David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay and Steve Harvey, calling it a “fever dream.” The thrilling night ended with Max Verstappen clinching the Qatar Grand Prix title. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pays Tribute to Dharmendra With Vintage Photos of Him and Her Late Grandfather Raj Kapoor; Says ‘Forever in Power’ (View Pic)

