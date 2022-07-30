Mirabai Chanu added to India's medal tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as she won gold in the Women's 49kh weightlifting category. During the medal ceremony, Mirabai Chanu was seen singing the Indian national anthem as the country's flag was raised in Birmingham.

That moment when u hear your Indian 🇮🇳national anthem play.. Goosebumps!! Thank you @mirabai_chanu tears of joy for 1.3 billion Indians .. Hope many more to go..At least hoping for 25 gold 🥇medals this time ..#MirabaiChanu #CommonwealthGames #weightlifting #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/ifUpl8cDQa — Soug (@sbg1936) July 30, 2022

