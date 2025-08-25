Mirabai Chanu was out of action with injury for more than a year after the Paris Olympics 2024. She missed out on a medal in Paris and was recovering through several injuries after that. The 31-year-old has moved down from the 49 Kg to 48 Kg category and has won a gold medal on return. Mirabai Chanu lifted 84 Kg in snatch and 109 Kg in clean and jerk to achieve a lift of 193 Kg and won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold Medal In 50 M Rifle 3P event at Asian Shooting Championships 2025.

Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold Medal On Return

