India's Asian Games silver-medal winner Roshibina Devi lost to Vietnam's Thi Thu Nguyen in the final of the women's 60kg category at the 16th World Wushu Championship on Monday, November 20. Roshibina Devi managed to secure a silver medal for India in what was a hard-fought battle against Vietnam's Thi Thu Nguyen. Previously Roshibina Devi defeated the Vietnamese in the Asian Games semifinal. India ended its campaign at the World Wushu Championship 2023 with one silver medal and two bronze medals.

Naorem Roshibina Devi Clinches Silver Medal

It's a #Silver🥈for 🇮🇳 as #NCOE Athlete Roshibina Devi loses a hard fought battle against 🇻🇳's T. Nguyen in the Final! With this 🇮🇳's campaign at the 16th World Wushu Championship, 🇺🇸 ends with a 🥈 and 2⃣🥉 Well tried Roshibina💪🏻 Congratulations on the🥈👏🥳 pic.twitter.com/EhN3dJQMtz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 21, 2023

