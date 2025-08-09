Another action-packed day awaits fans as the World Games 2025 heads into Day 3 (August 10). Action in Billiards will start the day with Shivam Arora, Kamal Chawla and Sourav Kothari set to feature in their respective events. Shivam Arora's Mixed Pool Heyball R16 against Sweden will kickstart India's action at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Natasha Chethan will also be in action at the same time in the Women's 6 Reds Snooker vs Hong Kong. Sourav Kothari will feature in the Men's 15 Reds Snooker vs Great Britain. Also, Namrata Batra, Roshibina Devi and Abhishek Jamwal will be in action in Wushu events. World Games 2025 live telecast in India will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can watch World Games 2025 live streaming on its official website and live streaming of select events will be available on Olympics.com. World Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

India's Schedule at World Games 2025 on August 10

🇮🇳 TWG- 10TH AUG SCHEDULE 🎱 Several billiards events with Indians participating 🥋 Wushu (Sanda) carries some weight of hope as well Hope for a rollicking start in these 2 sports, which can pave way for medal later on! ⏰ Action starts 6.30am IST 📺 Live: "World Games Live" pic.twitter.com/bxSDcGLqxw — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 9, 2025

