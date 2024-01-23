India's wushu star Roshibina Devi Naorem was named 'Athlete of the Year' in the Sanda category by the International Wushu Federation on January 23. Hailing from Manipur, Roshibina Devi had a memorable 2023 when she won the silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. She also was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award earlier this year. In the Sanda category, Benbedra Yoan from France bagged the 'Athlete of the Year' award in the men's category. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Hailing From Gujarat’s ‘Mini Africa’, Judoka Shahin Darjada Ready for Bigger Challenges After KIYG Glory.

Roshibina Devi Named Athlete of the Year 2023 Award

India's wushu player Roshibina Devi named athlete of year in sanda category by international federation. pic.twitter.com/3dfxU5ql3E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)