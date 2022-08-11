KL Rahul has been declared fit by the BCCI medical staff and will lead team India for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Shikhar Dhawan, who was earlier announced as the captain is now named as Rahul's deputy for the series.

