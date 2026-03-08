On International Women's Day 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a celebratory tribute to honor the immense contributions and achievements of women in the sport. Through their social media channels, the BCCI extended heartfelt wishes to the trailblazers and game-changers of Indian cricket, highlighting the resilience, skill, and passion that female athletes bring to the field. The message emphasised the board's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment and continuing the growth of the women's game. Happy Women’s Day 2026 Greetings, Messages, Quotes and Images for Your Status.

Happy Women's Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

