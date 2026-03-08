The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has all but confirmed that the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on 28 March 2026. The official television broadcaster, Star Sports, alongside digital streaming partner JioHotstar, announced the revised start date, shifting the opening match back by two days from its initial schedule to accommodate upcoming state elections. The complete match schedule is expected to be released in two phases. This approach allows the BCCI to navigate logistical and security challenges posed by regional assembly elections in key host states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Rohit Sharma Practice Video: Mumbai Indians Star Begins IPL 2026 Training at Shivaji Park.

IPL 2026 To Start On March 28

🚨 Announcement 🚨 Get ready! #TATAIPL2026 is all set to start from the 28th of MARCH! pic.twitter.com/RF4Ixvo1J5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

