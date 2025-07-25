In the Compound Women's Archery Team, the Indian Women's team beat Great Britain 224-232 at the FISU World University Games 2025 to clinch the Bronze medal. The FISU World University Games 2025 Women's Compound Team Bronze medal match was held at Zeche Zollverein. The Indian women's team, comprising Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Madhura Dhamangaonkar, beat the Great Britain side, which included Chloe A'Bear, Hallie Boulton, and Grace Chappell. FISU World University Games 2025: Events, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know.

Indian Women's Compound Archery Team Win Bronze in FISU World University Games 2025

Indian Women Team Win Bronze Medal 🚨 It was a pretty comfortable win for the Indian Women Team of Praneet, Avneet and Madhura against the GBR team in the Compound Women Archery Team India 231- Great Britain 224 World University Games 2025 pic.twitter.com/dV55uUP1uz — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) July 25, 2025

